Macquarie Group considers sale of toll-road assets in India: Report

-
ALSO READ
Private sector invests Rs 15,164 cr in roads till November this fiscal
Road ministry, MapmyIndia collaborate for road safety technologies
Govt exploring public financing for road infra projects: Gadkari
NHAI toll revenue to jump to Rs 1.40 trn in three years: Gadkari
Rajnath Singh inaugurates BRO website to promote tourism in border areas
-
Macquarie Group Ltd.’s asset management arm is exploring a sale of toll-road assets in India as the Australian company seeks to monetize some of its early bets in Asia’s third largest economy, according to people familiar with the matter.
Macquarie Asset Management is working with an adviser on the transaction, which could fetch about $400 million, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The assets include two toll roads in southern India that the firm fully owns and two others it partially owns in the western part of the country, the person said.
Considerations are at an early stage and Macquarie could still decide to retain the asset for longer, the people said. A representative for Macquarie Asset Management declined to comment.
Macquarie Asset Management’s funds started investing in Indian roads in 2013 as one of the largest investors in the country’s infrastructure assets, according to its website. The firm also has two renewables investments in the nation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU