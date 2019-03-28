Madras HC adjourns hearing on Sterlite plant dispute to April 23

-
ALSO READ
Madras HC grants interim stay on order halting Sterlite Copper expansion
Sterlite likely to restart Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi unit in two months
Breather for Vedanta: NGT panel says Sterlite plant closure not justified
SC refuses Sterlite plant's reopening, asks Vedanta to move Madras HC
Madras HC refuses interim order for Vedanta to access Sterlite plant
-
The Bench adjourned the matter for hearing on April 23.
The plant, which has not been in operation from April for maintenance, was ordered by the state government for a permanent closure following a police action and death of 13 people in protests.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU