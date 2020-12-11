Madras HC okays I-T Dept appeals against Redington for Rs 142 cr demand

-
ALSO READ
Redington India in focus; shares jump 18% post June quarter nos
Accel to acquire Redington's computer repair and peripheral business
Redington India loses sales worth Rs 1,800 cr due to Covid-19 spread
Income Tax department extends five new deadlines for Indian taxpayers
Dixon Tech, Sonata Software, Redington: Time to bet on these midcap stocks
-
The Madras High Court has allowed appeals preferred by the income tax department against Redington (India) Ltd, leading to a potential demand of Rs 142.06 crore, excluding interest.
Redington said normal appellate remedies are available on receipt of the order from the High Court and the company will take adequate steps to safeguard its interest in this regard.
In 2013 and 2014, an Income Tax Officer (AO) sought to tax the imputed profits on the transfer of the Company's investment in Redington Gulf FZE, an overseas wholly-owned subsidiary. The transfer had been made to Redington International Holdings Limited (a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary) in November 2008 without consideration, leading to a potential demand of Rs 138 crore, excluding interest.
Redington (India) had preferred an appeal with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), which upheld its contention that the transfer of aforesaid investment isn't taxable and rejected the addition made by the AO.
The Income Tax Department then preferred an appeal before the Madras High Court on the order received by the company from ITAT on this issue along with other issues for 2008-09.
The case was heard by the High COurt in September and October 2020, and final submissions were made before the Court on October 6, 2020.
The decision was pronounced by the Court on December 10, 2020, allowing the appeals preferred by the income tax department, leading to a potential demand of Rs 142.06 Crore excluding interest, said the company.
"Normal appellate remedies are available on receipt of the order from the HC. The Company will take adequate steps to safeguard its interest in this regard," according to company's announcement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU