Madras HC refuses interim order for Vedanta to access Sterlite plant

Madras High Court today refused to issue an interim order granting Vedanta access to its Sterlite Copper smelter facility for maintenance work. The facility has been shut by the Tamil Nadu government for nine months now resulting in a loss of about Rs 1,380 crore to the company.

A division bench of the court, consisting of Justice M Sathhyanarayanan and Justice M Nirmal Kumar, posted the matter for hearing later, and ordered notices to the state government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

“We don’t want to run the plant till the final order comes, but permit us only to do maintenance work. Who better than us can do it? We are ready to spend the money,” argued Senior Counsel C Aryama Sundaram appearing for Vedanta. He argued that as the financial year end was approaching, access to the administrative office is also important.

In his representation, Sundaram said the five reasons listed by TNPCB for refusing consent to operate are not correct and the company was not given a chance to present its case before the orders were issued. Vedanta has challenged six orders by government authorities and five subsequent orders, such as cancellation of boiler licence and factory licence.

In its objection to interim relief for the company, the State Pollution Control Board had said any such order should be passed only after its written submission.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan said the Board and State government will take responsibility if any mishap takes place because of non-maintenance of the plant.

Following this, the Bench, while accepting the writ petition of the company, refused to issue the interim order Vedanta sought. The Court posted the matter to March 27.

Today's development comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's directive. On February 18, the Apex Court, through its ruling set aside the NGT's order allowing reopening of the company’s Sterlite Copper unit. The Court held that NGT had no jurisdiction to pass orders allowing the unit's reopening, and gave Vedanta the liberty to approach the Madras High Court (HC) for interim relief, as its plant had been shut since the end of March 2018.

Rs 1,380 crore loss due to closure of copper facility

Vedanta said it has been incurring loss of Rs 5 crore daily due to closure, which translates to about Rs 1,380 crore. Earlier, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said the loss could reach $100 million if the plant remained shut for a year.

The unit has been shut after the TNPCB refused to grant consent to operate, which was due for renewal in April, and the state government ordered permanent closure on May 28, 2018, after police firing claimed the lives of 13 protesters against the unit at Thoothukudi in Southern Tamil Nadu.