Magenta to deploy over 1,000 cargo EVs in Bengaluru within next few months

Magenta, which launched its e-mobility platform under the EVET (Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport) brand earlier this year, aims to deploy & operate over 2,400 electric vehicles (EV) in its fleet in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Chennai in 2022.
Under EVET, Magenta is already operating over 400 electric cargo transport services using the electric mobility platform. The new 100 electric cargo fleet is meant for mid-mile and last-mile delivery servicing e-commerce, food delivery, pharma & other last-mile logistics clients.
While Euler Motors will cater to vehicle deliveries and service support, EVET via its full stack technology and ecosystem, will oversee customer deployments & servicing last mile transportation. The key cities targeted for the deployments include Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore amongst others.
“Magenta's mission has always been to enable clean mobility. We are thrilled to be adding an environmentally friendly electric fleet to address the ever-increasing need for last-mile logistics and transportation. Our strong intention is to assist e-commerce and logistics enterprises in scaling up while keeping their sustainability and cost-effectiveness goals in mind” said Darryl Dias, Co-founder of Magenta.
Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, “Euler Motors is already on its pursuit to bring a real change in EV adoption and aggressively expand its footprint to drive zero emission logistics in India."
