Mahindra Group to check into upscale hotel segment to tap burgeoning demand

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (MHRL), the Mahindra Group’s hospitality arm, is firming up plans to enter the upscale hotel segment as it seeks to ride the burgeoning demand in the sector and capitalise on its brand credentials.

Sources said that the proposed diversification from “vacation ownership” through its Club Mahindra brand would put the firm on a similar turf as that of the Tata Group’s Indian Hotels and other hospitality brands such as ITC Hotels and Oberoi. However, in the initial phase, MHRL will focus only on leisure destinations; metro ...