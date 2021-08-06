Mahindra Group to financially compute impact its on society: Anand Mahindra

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc gets down to check rising coal costs, meet ESG commitment
Planning to invest in ESG funds? Start small, but hold for long term
Governance: Putting the 'G' in ESG
India Inc fares well on environmental, social and governance disclosures
Europe's fund managers get a green makeover
-
The Mahindra Group is working on measuring the social impact the group creates as part of its ESG commitments, Anand G Mahindra, Chairman Mahindra Group.
“On the 75th anniversary of the Mahindra Group, we proudly commit that we will measure our social impact as rigorously as we measure our financials. We will compute our social impact, quantify it in financial terms and target its increase,” Mahindra informed its shareholders at the company's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.
ESG, which stands for environmental, social and governance criteria, is of increasing interest to companies, their investors and other stakeholders. With growing concern about the ethical status of listed companies, these standards are the central factors that measure the ethical impact and sustainability of investment in a company.
Mahindra Group and Reliance Industries are two Indian companies that joined 61 other global firms to commit to the core Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics released by the International Business Council (IBC) at the World Economic Forum in January 2021.
The metrics offer a set of universal, comparable disclosures focused on people, planet, prosperity and governance that companies can report on, regardless of industry or region. They strengthen the ability of companies and investors to benchmark progress on sustainability matters, thereby improving decision-making and enhancing transparency and accountability regarding the shared and sustainable value companies create
Mahindra said the Group has already started working towards it and outlined ten very specific commitments. In October this year, at a senior executive’s conference this year, Mahindra’s top officials will put their heads together and chart out a path to increase Group’s social goals manifold over the next 25 years, he said.
“The days when business of business was only business are over,” said Mahindra who transitions into the role of a non-executive chairman in November this year, that Group’s new leadership team Anish Shah (MD & CEO, Mahindra Group) and Rajesh Jejurikar (Executive Director – Auto and Farm Sectors) are firmly in the saddle. “They have shown their business acumen during a very difficult period. They are going to take the company to greater heights as the sailing becomes smoother,” he said.
In his new role will have a strong oversight of the company’s financials and governance will be a major area of focus for him. “I will be deeply involved in monitoring the routine governance functions that show transparency. The internal audit, a major tool of governance, will report directly to me,” he told the shareholders.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU