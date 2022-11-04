We work in a few mkts, don't spread ourselves thin: Mahindra Lifespaces CEO

Aiming to achieve Rs 2,500 crore residential sales a year and industrial leasing of Rs 500 crore by 2025, Mahindra Lifespaces is eyeing the affordable in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, said Arvind Subramanian, CEO Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited in an interview with Pratigya Yadav, following the company's announcement of its September quarter results. Edited excerpts: