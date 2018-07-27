JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Raheja-owned Shoppers Stop posts Rs 97-million profit in Q1

Bank of Baroda net profit more than doubles at Rs 5.28 billion in Q1
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services net up 34% at Rs 2.69 billion

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 2.01 billion April-June quarter last year

BS Reporter 

Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services posted a 34 per cent rise in its net profit to over Rs 2.69 billion for the first quarter of the current fiscal ended June 2018 on robust growth interest income and better recoveries. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 2.01 billion April-June quarter last year. Its year-on-year income up was up by 29 per cent, at Rs 19.40 billion. The total assets under management rose by 21 per cent at Rs 587.11 billion from the year-ago period. The growth was higher in the pre-owned and commercial vehicle segment, and has gained market share in its lead products. Ramesh Iyer, its vice chairman, said collection efficiency in the first quarter had been maintained at levels higher than the previous year.
.


First Published: Fri, July 27 2018. 23:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements