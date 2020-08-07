Mahindra & Mahindra's consolidated profit drops 97% YoY to Rs 68 cr in Q1

reported a 97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 67.79 crore for the June quarter of FY21 (Q1FY21). The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,259.74 crore in Q1FY20.

The company's revenue also fell 56 per cent YoY to Rs 5,589.43 crore from Rs 12,805.47 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

It sold 27,565 vehicles, a 78 per cent YoY drop from 1.23 lakh units sold in Q1FY20. Tractor sale also declined 22 per cent YoY to 64,140 units while exports (vehicles and tractors) dropped 72 per cent to 3,109 units from 10,923 in the year-ago quarter.

M&M's operating margin for the quarter stood at 10.3 per cent as compared to 14 per cent in Q1FY20.

The company said, "The timely relaxation of the lockdown for the agricultural sector along with positive rural sentiment led to good sales numbers for tractors during the quarter despite the supply chain issues, showing a positive growth rates in May and June 2020."

"In Q1 F2021, the Indian auto industry (excluding two wheelers) reported a de-growth of 81.5% over the previous year. After the first ever zero sales in the month of April, the industry is finding its way back. The Company's key brands which have a strong rural bias saw good demand in the month of June," it said.