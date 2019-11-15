Mahindra's Classic Legends to commence bookings of Jawa Perak in Jan

Classic Legends, the Group subsidiary on Friday launched the Jawa Perak for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 1.94 lakh, the Perak is the third model from the Jawa line-up after Jawa and Forty Two. Powered by a BS VI-compliant engine, the bookings for the new models will start from 1 January and deliveries will commence from April 2.

"Last year we had the rare opportunity to resurrect an iconic brand. Jawa represented the desire and yearning in all of us for freedom and adventure. It’s been a deeply fulfilling year, stirring a thousand memories of fans who grew up with Jawa and innumerable stories of new owners who will grow up along them!,” Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Group said at the launch.

Anupam Thareja, founder, Classic Legends and founder and managing partner, Phi Capital and other officials declined to comment on the bookings or the deliveries of the two bikes launched last year. “Even though the sales numbers are way ahead of our expectations, we are not chasing numbers,” he said. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said the company has lived up to the delivery schedule.

Ä major part of the first year, added Singh, was focused on building up the supplier eco-system and ramping up production. This will be a year of consolidation. The company currently has 100 dealerships in 85 cities and realignment of the expectations at the dealership will be yet another focus area for the company. We are looking at a deeper penetration in additional cities,” he said without specifying the number of touch points the company plans to add.

Barely a month after breaking covers, the models — the Jawa, the Jawa 42, the models were sold out. In December last year, Classic Legends announced the models are booked till September 2019. The initial estimates showed the three-year-old firm has garnered bookings in excess of 100,000 units.

With prices starting from Rs 1.55 lakh onwards, Jawa are positioned in the so-called middle segment (250cc to 750cc), which accounts for 5 per cent of the motorcycle market in India but is expected to grow at a brisk pace.