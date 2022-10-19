JUST IN
Gifts, dinner vouchers, pre-Diwali bashes by corporates light up hotel biz
MeitY gets legal dept approval for govt-backed GACs in IT rules
Fired a senior employee in 10 mins for integrity violation: Rishad Premji
Fan zones to influencers: ICC amplifies digital push at ICC T20 World Cup
LIC's share in NHPC comes down to 5.2% from 7.2% over seven months
Vodafone Idea board to mull issuing convertible debentures to a vendor
Nestle India profit up 8.3% in Sept qtr, net sales growth at five-year high
Adani Group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in Ahmedabad airport from 2023-2027
IndiGo flight to Arunachal soon as Donyi Polo Airport gets operation ready
Companies see slowdown in growth of temporary, contract and casual jobs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
KPIT Technologies Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 83 crore; revenue up 17.2%
Business Standard

Major asset management companies report muted results in second quarter

Revenue from operations remains flat for HDFC AMC and Nippon Life AMC in the previous quarter

Topics
asset management companies | Q2 results | HDFC AMC

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HDFC AMC
The net profit surged 6 per cent for HDFC AMC to Rs 364 crore in the previous quarter compared to Rs 344 crore during the same period of the last financial year.

Two of the top asset management companies in India HDFC AMC and Nippon Life AMC have reported muted results for the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2023. The revenues from operations has remained flat for HDFC AMC at Rs 544 crore and has increased 1 per cent for Nippon Life AMC to Rs 332 crore.

The net profit surged 6 per cent for HDFC AMC to Rs 364 crore in the previous quarter compared to Rs 344 crore during the same period of the last financial year. Nippon Life AMC’s net profit declined 4 per cent to Rs 206 crore.

Their performances in Q2 are much better to that of the previous quarter. While Nippon Life’s Q1 profit was down 37 per cent, HDFC AMC's profit declined 9 per cent.

In exchange filings, both the AMCs reported a growth in their assets under management (AUM) in Q2 FY 2023 compared to the same quarter of FY 2022. HDFC AMC's AUM stood at Rs 4.29 trillion during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 4.38 trillion in the year ago period.

Nippon Life AMC's AUM was up 7 per cent to Rs 2.8 trillion in Q2 FY 2023 from Rs 2.65 trillion a year ago.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on asset management companies

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 22:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.