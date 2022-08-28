Major fire at Britannia's Pantnagar plant; no casualties reported

-
ALSO READ
Britannia Q1 revenue may rise up to 15% YoY; 2% dip in PAT seen: Analysts
Britannia Industries to continue raising prices in Q2 amid high inflation
Britannia Industries net profit up 4.3%, but margins under pressure
Gujarat cabinet nod for Tata Motors' takeover of Ford India's Sanand plant
On the table, protein-rich plant-based alternatives to meat and eggs
-
A major fire broke out in Britannia Industries’ Pantnagar manufacturing plant on Sunday destroying thousands of tons of biscuits.
However, no one was killed or injured in the fire which broke out around 1230 hours in the biscuit division of the factory, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhamsingh Nagar (district) Manjunath T C told Business Standard after the firefighters put the fire out. “With the help of 15-20 fire tenders, we were able to control the fire which was very major,” Manjunath said.
Senior company officials remained tightlipped over the incident but said they are assessing the damage caused by the fire. “It will take us some one or two days to assess the damage,” a company official said.
All the factory workers and employees were evicted within minutes after the fire started raging. The exact cause of the fire was not known. But fire-brigade officials did not rule out the possibility of some short-circuit. “We are trying to find the exact cause of the fire,” Manjunath said.
The factory was set up in 2010 at the Pantnagar industrial estate to avail the tax incentives offered by the central government under a special package for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Pantnagar is considered to be a major industrial hub developed by the government-owned State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation Uttarakhand Ltd (SIDCUL) with top companies like Bajaj Auto, Nestle and Ashok Leyland establishing their manufacturing units there.
In 2012, a major fire had engulfed Onida’s Haridwar factory which had killed nearly 9 people. Since then, no major fire was reported in the SIDCUL industrial areas in the state.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 20:25 IST