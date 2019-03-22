Majority-control transactions up 23% in 2018 on IBC wave, fear of NCLT

The age of control deals is here to stay, as come under the or IBC, get referred to NCLT and the changing fortunes of industrialists evolve to accept external capital as well as give up management control for they cannot make perform.

According to data from VCC Edge, in 2017 the total value of control deals went up by 23 per cent from $4.8 billion in 2017 to $5.9 billion in 2018, even though deal headcount dwindled. Seen another way, based on data from a host of PE funds, last year in five control deals (of over $100 million) invested $710 million. Over 2018 most global PE funds went the majority route (see chart).

What defines majority control? On paper, it's anything more than 50 per cent ownership but in actuality, it's the ability to get the right team in place, shape strategy, change the CEO, and inject new capital on a pro rata basis.

Last year itself, global investment firm individually ponied up $1.2 billion to acquire majority stakes in Analjit Singh’s health care assets (in Max India) and a 60 per cent control in Chennai-based Ramky Enviro Engineers for around $530 million. They weren't alone. AION Partners, which tied up with JSW, bought 74.3 per cent in stressed asset Monett Ispat for Rs 2,400 crore, and Advent International bought a majority stake in PET manufacturer Manjushree Technopak. Then just last month Max India's board approved a majority stake sale (51 percent) of Max Bupa to

Historically, 90 per cent of PE investments have been minority deals, says Divya Sehgal, partner with "When betting on a company its important to provide capital to fund growth, attract outstanding management processes, and build high quality governance all of which is easier to do when in a majority position," he says, adding that has also done minority deals but predominant value has been driven by long-term, majority stakes. A source says, that for the bigger funds "Its never been about putting a half billion dollars in India - but more about implementing best practices but that's hard to do with a single board seat," he says."Today, as promoters see credit markets evaporate and watch their friends go bankrupt, they find that PE has a role to play in improving business."

True North actually changed their name from India for that reason: to project a long term perspective with dominant investing instead of just a label that stands for capital allocation. Expectedly, majority deals call for majority mindsets. "You have to have the patience to last across economic cycles, and the life of the fund has to be long enough which is not always easy,"Sehgal says. "In the Indian ecosystem, saying you are the majority stakeholder, means you are the promoter." Which means that for institutions, figuring out who is giving the promoter guarantee, which by the way, a PE fund can't because it's an asset manager, has taken time to be rationalize.

Why the shift from minority deals? For starters there's a train of thought amongst the country's leaders who prefer to sell than be referred to NCLT? "Banktruptcy avoidance," is how one investor describes it." Longer term, its a combination of succession and and family disputes but straight forward corporate divestiture is not a big flow."

Storied promoter groups may have been great in the 1990's but may have slipped, and want to find a way to climb back. Another trend amongst the top 20 business houses in India, leadership realizes they have 50-plus ventures, and question if they have the ability to manage them as as well as the flagship. "So the promoter will turn around and say, come in and buy 30 or 40 percent, bring in that energy and they fix the core issue,"Sehgal says. An example of that is DHFL selling its majority stake in Aadhar Housing Finance to PE major Blackstone to slash debt.

Other changes are at play. "This is a tightly-knit society, and because of that PE players have been reluctant to take control because past relationships with government, regulators or clients, have been driven and connected through promoters," says Mohit Saraf, senior partner with law firm L&L Partners who oversees Saraf adds that has also changed because of reduced interference from promoters, as well as negative surprises on corporate governance across corporations in recent times.