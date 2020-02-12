MakeMyTrip founder Kalra steps down as group CEO, Magow to take over

-
ALSO READ
Learning from start-up failure
RedBus riding on untapped road transport corporations to drive growth
CCI to probe MakeMyTrip, Oyo for unfair business practices, deep discounts
Google Pay widens digital features, products: Here're key announcements
Second whistleblower letter launching personal attack on Infy CEO, surfaces
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU