MakeMyTrip founder Kalra steps down as group CEO, Magow to take over

Deep Kalra will be succeeded by co-founder and India CEO Rajesh Magow

Neha Alawadhi 

Online travel agency MakeMyTrip’s founder Deep Kalra has stepped down as group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Gurugram-based company, and will be succeeded by co-founder and India CEO Rajesh Magow. Kalra “will devote his full time to pursuing strategic initiatives, including product innovation and expansion, geographic growth, business model innovation and corporate development, in his new role as group executive chairman,” the company said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. MakeMyTrip is listed on the Nasdaq. Magow will work closely with Kalra in his new role and focus on driving the next phase of growth for the MakeMyTrip Group through its three brands — MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Redbus.
First Published: Wed, February 12 2020. 01:12 IST

