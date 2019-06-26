Events since January show banks were not keen to drag Jet to bankruptcy

Nothing else captured as well how Jet Airways had erased investor wealth with the passive support of the banks, as the gyrations in its share prices last week. It also could show that some of the blame for the loss rests with New Delhi, as government-run State Bank of India, leading the consortium of lenders, delayed sending India’s premier aviation company to the insolvency courts.

