Mall developers, investors look to double retail spaces in next two years

Mall developers are adding properties in a big way despite lower discretionary income in the hands of consumers and competition from e-commerce firms. Almost all the big mall developers/investors — such as Raheja-owned Inorbit Malls, Xander-APG joint venture Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA), property developer Prestige Estates Projects, and Blackstone-owned Nexus Malls — are looking to double their space in a year or two.

The country is expected to see a mall space addition of more than 65 million square feet (sq. ft) by the end of 2022. Of that, nearly 72 per cent ...