JUST IN
Man Infraconstruction Q3 consolidated profit rises 126% to Rs 90.60 crore
Apollo Tyres Q3 results: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 292 cr, revenue up 13%
Coromandel International logs Q3 standalone profit after tax at Rs 539 cr
Tata Consumer Products Q3 net rises 25.6% to Rs 364 cr, revenue up 8.29%
Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows
HDFC Q3 net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,691 crore, impairments decline
Airtel Africa Q3 net profit rises 7.5% to Rs 1,586 cr, revenue up 10.7%
Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3
Max Healthcare Q3 PAT up 7% to Rs 269 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,559 cr
Shell annual profit doubles to record high as war drives up energy costs
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Apollo Tyres Q3 results: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 292 cr, revenue up 13%
icon-arrow-left
Dabur net falls 5.4% to Rs 476 cr in Q3, revenue crosses Rs 3,000 cr mark
Business Standard

Man Infraconstruction Q3 consolidated profit rises 126% to Rs 90.60 crore

Man Infraconstruction is a construction company that has executed work for port projects in the country

Topics
Man Infraconstruction | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 40.02 crore in the year-ago period, Man Infraconstruction said in a filing to BSE

Man Infraconstruction on Thursday reported a 126.3 per cent jump in consolidated profit at Rs 90.60 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 40.02 crore in the year-ago period, Man Infraconstruction said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December period increased to Rs 456.85 crore from Rs 296.52 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Man Infraconstruction is a construction company that has executed work for port projects in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Man Infraconstruction

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 18:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.