Man Infraconstruction Q3 consolidated profit rises 126% to Rs 90.60 crore

on Thursday reported a 126.3 per cent jump in consolidated profit at Rs 90.60 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 40.02 crore in the year-ago period, said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December period increased to Rs 456.85 crore from Rs 296.52 crore in the year-ago quarter.

is a construction company that has executed work for port projects in the country.

