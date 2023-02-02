Man Infraconstruction Q3 consolidated profit rises 126% to Rs 90.60 crore

-
Man Infraconstruction on Thursday reported a 126.3 per cent jump in consolidated profit at Rs 90.60 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 40.02 crore in the year-ago period, Man Infraconstruction said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December period increased to Rs 456.85 crore from Rs 296.52 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Man Infraconstruction is a construction company that has executed work for port projects in the country.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 18:30 IST
