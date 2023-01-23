JUST IN
NCLT's final order on bankrupt Reliance Capital auction by next week
Business Standard

Manish Gunwani to replace Anoop Bhaskar as CIO-Equities at IDFC MF

Gunwani, who left Nippon India MF in November last year, will replace Anoop Bhaskar, who is moving out of IDFC MF

Topics
IDFC MF | Anoop Bhaskar | Manish Gunwani

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Manish Gunwani
Manish Gunwani

Manish Gunwani is set to join IDFC Mutual Fund (MF) as the chief investment officer (CIO)- Equities, said multiple people aware of the development. Gunwani, who left Nippon India MF in November last year, will replace Anoop Bhaskar, who is moving out of IDFC MF.

An email sent to IDFC MF did not elicit any response. Gunwani and Bhaskar also did not respond.

Gunwani joined Nippon India MF in 2017. Before this, he served as Deputy CIO-Equity at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. At Nippon, he was managing schemes like Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund and Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund.

Bhaskar has been in the MF industry for over 27 years. He joined IDFC AMC in February 2016. Prior to joining IDFC AMC, he was associated with UTI MF as Head of Equity.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 21:58 IST

