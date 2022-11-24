JUST IN
Margin scale up key trigger for genset manufacturer Cummins India

Easing commodity prices and exports to drive profitability for company, say analysts

Cummins India | Commodity prices | Exports

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Cummins India
The company expects to benefit from pre-buying for existing range of products in the first half of CY23 given the implementation of Bharat Stage-IV emission norms from July 1, 2023.

The stock of Cummins India is up about 12 per cent over the past month on better-than-expected September earnings and expectations of margin gains as the company looks at hiking prices. Healthy demand outlook and implementation of new pollution norms are the other triggers for the genset maker.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 12:15 IST

