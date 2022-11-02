Marico expands plant-based protein portfolio with Saffola Soya Bhurji

Fast-moving company Limited has expanded its plant-based protein portfolio with the launch of Saffola Soya Bhurji.

The product has been launched in West Bengal, Delhi, and across general trade and will be available across the country in a phased manner. It will also be available across modern trade and major e-commerce platforms.

Under the Saffola portfolio, the Company previously marked its entry into the plant protein category by launching Saffola Meal Maker Soya Chunks.

The packet will weigh 35 grams and is priced at Rs 15. The product packs 12.6-gram protein per serving— giving double protein as compared to other packaged snacks.

This latest launch is in line with Marico’s aim to strengthen its foothold in both the healthy foods and ready-to-cook segment in India with products that cater to the needs of consumers.

“Saffola has become a mainstay in the Indian healthy snacking market. In line with its promise of providing healthy products that don’t compromise on taste, we have launched Saffola Soya Bhurji,” said Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer- India Business and Chief Executive Officer-New Business, Limited.

With plant based protein phenomenon growing rapidly in India and consumers seeking healthy protein rich convenient options, our latest innovation will become a go-to snack for them, he added.

With this launch, Limited aims to become the go-to choice for health-conscious individuals while consistently delivering superior quality. Saffola Soya Bhurji is the result of Marico’s drive to constantly innovate, keeping in mind the ever-changing consumer trends.

The company recorded a turnover of about Rs 93 billion ($ 1.3 billion) through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa in the financial year 2021-22.

The international consumer products portfolio contributes to about 23 per cent of the company’s revenue, with brands like Parachute, Parachute Advanced, HairCode.