Marico reports 5% increase in profit before tax to Rs 358 crore for Dec qtr

on Thursday reported a 5 per cent increase in its profit before tax to Rs 358 crore for the December quarter against Rs 341 crore seen a year ago.

Net sales declined two per cent to Rs 1, 824 crore versus Rs 1,861 crore. The company said volume growth in its India business, declined one per cent as the consumption slowdown in staples got worse in the December quarter.

Specifically, Parachute hair oil rigid packs saw a two per cent decline in volume growth, while value-added hair oils saw a decline of 7 per cent.