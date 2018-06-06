Marico's online-only play defies common logic: How will it pan out?

It is a no-brainer that a fast moving consumer goods company needs a robust retail network with deep penetration to beat competition. So why has Marico Limited launched the company’s first digital-only brand Studio X on Amazon? The company is treading the e-commerce market sans the support of its 4.7 million brick and mortar outlets to push its new range of products under its lead male grooming brand, Set Wet.

The company currently offers hair gels and deodorants under the brand through physical retail channel. On the face of it, an ‘online’ only approach robs the ...