Marriott International offers 30% discount at all its hotels in South Asia

Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel chain, is offering a minimum 30 per cent off on room rates across all its hotels in South Asia as it seeks to welcome its guests back amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Starting Thursday, guests can avail any of the three complimentary offers while making their bookings till June 30, 2020.
The scheme covers more than 90 hotels across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Guests can opt for offerings that include minimum 30 per cent off on room rates across all hotels, stay for two nights and pay for one or stay for three nights and pay for two. It is coupled with the flexibility to modify their reservation at any point in time. Stay dates to avail the offer should be between June 1 to June 30, 2021
“In recognition of the current scenario, guests can request for contact-less room check-in along with the convenience of paying digitally,” it said.
Marriott International has put in place enhanced hygiene and sanitization practices across all their hotels.
