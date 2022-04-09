Marriott signs agreement with Ceres Hotels to bring St Regis to Goa

-
ALSO READ
Convergence Energy inks deal with Marriott for charging infra at its hotels
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
T20 WC AUS vs SA highlights: Stoinis' cameo helps Australia win by 5 wkts
-
Marriott International, Inc has signed an agreement with Ceres Hotels to bring the St Regis brand to Goa. This follows a strategic conversion of The Leela Goa and will be Marriott’s ninth hotel in the state. Ceres Hotels, the owner of the resort is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad which is listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.
Slated to open in October 2022, this agreement will bring the “brand’s vanguard spirit, signature Butler Service, cherished rituals and rich legacy” to one of Goa’s most alluring neighbourhoods,” Marriott said in a statement on Saturday.
The resort will undergo a complete transformation in phases, starting in 2022. “We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels to introduce the St Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India,” Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International said in the statement.
Spread across 49-acres, The St Regis Goa Resort is located on Mobor Beach, a prime beachfront location in South Goa. The property would boast of 206 luxurious guestrooms, suites and villas and is set to showcase a variety of culinary venues, including five specialty restaurants.
The resort is expected to offer recreation and leisure facilities, which will include a well- equipped fitness centre, three swimming pools, a children’s club, tennis courts, and a 12-hole golf course. Plans also call for a signature St. Regis Spa, which will offer guests a range of bespoke treatments and experiences. With an anticipated 1,183 square meters of meeting space, and an additional 1,000 square meters of expansive function lawns overlooking the Mobor beach, guests can expect modern, multi-purpose venues, suited to host weddings, socials, meetings and conventions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU