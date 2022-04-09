Marriott signs agreement with Ceres Hotels to bring St Regis to Goa

Marriott International, Inc has signed an agreement with Hotels to bring the St Regis brand to Goa. This follows a strategic conversion of The Leela Goa and will be Marriott’s ninth hotel in the state. Hotels, the owner of the resort is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad which is listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

Slated to open in October 2022, this agreement will bring the “brand’s vanguard spirit, signature Butler Service, cherished rituals and rich legacy” to one of Goa’s most alluring neighbourhoods,” Marriott said in a statement on Saturday.

The resort will undergo a complete transformation in phases, starting in 2022. “We are delighted to work with Hotels to introduce the St Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India,” Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), said in the statement.

Spread across 49-acres, The St Regis Goa Resort is located on Mobor Beach, a prime beachfront location in South Goa. The property would boast of 206 luxurious guestrooms, suites and villas and is set to showcase a variety of culinary venues, including five specialty restaurants.

The resort is expected to offer recreation and leisure facilities, which will include a well- equipped fitness centre, three swimming pools, a children’s club, tennis courts, and a 12-hole golf course. Plans also call for a signature St. Regis Spa, which will offer guests a range of bespoke treatments and experiences. With an anticipated 1,183 square meters of meeting space, and an additional 1,000 square meters of expansive function lawns overlooking the Mobor beach, guests can expect modern, multi-purpose venues, suited to host weddings, socials, meetings and conventions.