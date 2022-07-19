Marriott signs pact with BeeKay Group to launch 5 hotels in Jharkhand, WB

has signed an agreement with BeeKay Group to bring five new hotels to Jharkhand and West Bengal, the company said in a statement on Monday. Slated to open between 2024 and 2026, the agreement is expected to add more than 700 rooms to Marriott International’s existing portfolio in the country.

Marriott's Le Méridien brand is expected to debut in East India with the opening of Le Méridien Ranchi. Other planned openings include Courtyard by Marriott Asansol, Fairfield by Marriott Maithon, Fairfield by Marriott Ranchi, and Fairfield by Marriott Deoghar.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Beekay Group again to bring five new hotels to Jharkhand and West Bengal,” said Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), .

With this multi-agreement signing, the hotel chain is looking to urbanize and enter emerging business locations, in some of the most commercially and culturally important cities of the East, he said.

This strategic collaboration in the state encompasses properties spanning its premium lifestyle segment to select service brands that will enable us to better cater to the guests’ needs, while further strengthening the American hotel chain's presence in India, said Menon.