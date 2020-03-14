Marriott to go slow on India expansion plans amid coronavirus outbreak

Marriott International’s expansion plans in India could face delays because of the overall economic slowdown and disruption in construction-related supplies from China after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a top official of the firm said. The world’s biggest hotel operator was planning to add 20 hotels to its existing portfolio of 120.

The owner of Le Méridien, Fairfield and 14 other brands opened seven hotels before the outbreak. The fate of the remaining ones will depend on their location, the progress of construction and the overall demand scenario, said ...