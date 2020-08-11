Maruti, Hero plan steep production ramp up ahead of festive season

India and have plans to jack up production volumes in September in a significant way ahead of the festive season.

The move by the leaders in passenger-vehicle and two-wheeler segments signal a rapid recovery in a market that has been bruised badly by the pandemic.

Maruti produced 105,000 units in July, and is expected to do 118,000 units in August. It is likely to take the number up to 150,000 units in September. Similarly, produced 525,000 in July and is expected to increase it by 50,000 units in August and ratchet it up to reach 620,00-630,000 units, said suppliers to these companies, who are aware of the production schedules.

On request from the automakers, their component suppliers have been maintaining higher inventories at their end the past few months to ensure production isn't hampered if cases of Covid-19 infection are discovered in their factories or if there are intermittent lockdown.

Spokespersons at Maruti and Hero refused to comment. “We can't give forward-looking statements on production volumes,” said a spokesperson at Maruti. A spokesperson said he can't comment as the firm is observing a silent period ahead of its earnings.

If the planned ramp up does happen, it will be the sharpest jump in production in three months and may take the volumes of the two to the pre-Covid levels. Auto had a zero sales in April following the nationwide lockdown. Production has been inching up month on month since June.

On 17 June, Osamu Suzuki, chairman, Suzuki Motor wrote to key Maruti vendors requesting them to have a sizeable inventory to ensure there is no impact on production due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. Since then vendors have been maintaining inventory for more number of days. Maruti’s vendors in the National Capital Region (NCR) now keep an inventory for 7 days against the earlier practice of 3 days. Similarly, its vendors in Gujarat maintain it for 10 days against the earlier practice of 7 days, said a supplier.

To make sure, the vendors specially the smaller ones that are not very strong financially do not have the working capital issues due to higher inventory, Maruti has reduced the cash discount it claims on early payments to vendors to 9.5 per cent from the earlier 11.5 per cent. “Many smaller suppliers have opted for this as the rates are now almost on par with bank rates,” said a person aware of the matter.

Many other manufacturers are asking their vendors to maintain higher inventory to tide over the uncertainties,” said another supplier.

The festive season of this year will be even more pivotal for the automobile sector as it is has long been affected by bloomy consumer sentiments even before the pandemic started in the nation, said CARE Ratings in a report on Tuesday..

“As macroeconomic numbers continue to disappoint, reaching pre-Covid level is unlikely in FY21. While volume pickup is expected from second half of FY21, full demand recovery is expected only in FY22,” it said.