Skoda Auto India plans to ramp up reach, expand to 50 new cities in 3 years

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Skoda Auto India said on Tuesday it will double its network penetration, and expand to 50 new cities, over the next three years.

The Czech auto manufacturer said in statement that under the purview of its 'INDIA 2.0' project, it will have at least twice as many sales and service touchpoints by 2022, as compared to now.

Skoda Auto India today has a network of 83 sales and 58 service touchpoints in 69 cities.

