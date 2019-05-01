Maruti's diesel pullout could help foreign car makers make rapid gains

Last week, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest auto maker, announced it would move away from making a large section of cars equipped with diesel engines. Those include the Swift, the D'Zire, the Baleno, the Brezza, and they constitute some 400,000 cars or a quarter of their annual volumes.

The cause for Maruti's radical call was a combination of factors that included weak growth forecasts, fuel price deregulation that has narrowed the gap between diesel and petrol, and stricter emission norms. Think of it as a Hobson's Choice when volumes are incumbent on a technology ...