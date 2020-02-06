Maruti's EV plans take a back seat as other PV makers go full throttle

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, will not be launching an electric vehicle (EV) anytime in the foreseeable future, as issues like range anxiety and the high cost of acquisition will put off buyers, Kenichi Ayukawa, its managing director and chief executive, told Business Standard.

Maruti has decided to put its EV plans on the back burner even as most other passenger vehicle makers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault India, MG Motors, and Kia Motors are going full throttle with their plans, nudged by the government’s policy push. Maruti ...