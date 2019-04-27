Maruti's exit from diesel could be a blessing in disguise for competitors

Maruti Suzuki will stop manufacturing diesel vehicles, but its rivals are unlikely to follow suit. They will continue to offer diesel as an option for most of their models even after the Bharat Stage (BS) VI emission norms, stricter than their predecessors, take effect on April 1, 2020, said executives of various companies.

Maruti Suzuki's exit from the diesel segment may prove to be a blessing in disguise for its competitors and they may pull out all the stops to woo buyers of diesel cars.