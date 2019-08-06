Maruti Suzuki bets on CNG to meet BS-VI norms, expects 44% jump in sale

Maruti Suzuki India is betting on compressed natural gas (CNG) as it gears up to vacate the diesel car market ahead of the enforcement of Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms. They envisage stepping up sales of CNG models to 150,000 by the end of this financial year, from 104,000 units last year, said a top official of the company.

Leader in the car market, it is encouraged by government plans to expand the network of CNG filling stations. The latter’s aim, beside boosting a cleaner fuel to address pollution concerns, is to reduce the import bill for crude oil. Maruti ...