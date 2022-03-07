Maruti Suzuki gets global recognition for its annual report

-
Maruti Suzuki India has received the Gold recognition at the prestigious LACP 2020/21 Vision Awards for its Annual Integrated Report. The 2020/21 Vision Awards Annual Report Competition is organised by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP), USA. The competition receives applications from about 1,000 global companies, across 24 countries.
Sixty three of the top Fortune 100 and nine of the top 10 Fortune 500 firms have participated in LACP competitions. The LACP global awards in particular recognize outstanding focus on shareholders, their interests and their need to understand the strategic and tactical decisions their companies are making.
The Maruti Suzuki Annual Integrated Report achieved 100 per cent in six out of eight parameters, which were Letter to Shareholders, Message Clarity, Report Narrative, Report Financials, First Impression and Report Cover. This places Maruti Suzuki at the #1 slot among all automobile companies of the world.
