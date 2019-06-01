Maruti Suzuki India reports 22% decline in May sales at 1,34,641 units

The country's largest carmaker Suzuki India Saturday reported a 22 per cent decline in sales at 1,34,641 units in May.

The company had sold 1,72,512 units in May 2018, Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined by 23.1 per cent to 1,25,552 units as against 1,63,200 units in the year ago month, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising and stood at 16,394 units as compared to 37,864 units in May last year, down 56.7 per cent.





Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, and Dzire, were down 9.2 per cent to 70,135 as against 77,263 units earlier.

Mid-sized sedan sold 3,592 units as compared to 4,024 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were down 25.3 per cent to 19,152 as compared to 25,629 units in the year-ago month.

Exports in May were down by 2.4 per cent at 9,089 units as against 9,312 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.