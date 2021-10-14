Maruti Suzuki plans to convert its website into vehicle financing platform

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is targeting to have 50 per cent of its customers’ car-financing transactions executed on the company’s ‘Smart Finance’ platform by next year.

Shashank Srivatsava, executive director of sales at said this would help the company turn its website into a single-window channel to customers through which the customer can select the car, find dealers and arrange financing adding that there is a potential that 100 per cent of its customers availing financing take it through Smart Finance.

Till date, the company has disbursed loans worth about Rs 6,500 crore on the platform to about 100,000 via the Smart Finance platform, accounting for 28 per cent of all finance-based car purchase transactions for the company.

Srivastava said vehicle finance is one area for which the customers still have to move out of the company’s existing digital platforms, but with the introduction of the new platform enquiry-to-sales conversion is likely to improve.

He said that the company witnessed a trend in which customers were comparing interest rates on third-party platforms. “This was leading to a loss of conversion rate for us, as sometimes the customer was moving to another manufacturer. To stop that, we will provide top-to-bottom financing options on our own website," he said.

The company has been able to sign up 15 banks and NBFC including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance and Kotak Mahindra Prime, for the service.

Srivastava said that banks, while reluctant to make their product visible on the company’s platform initially, have now realised that being present on the website on the company’s largest website will give them more eyeballs and increase the chance of customer acquisition while lowering cost. “The company has a conversion rate of around 12-13 per cent which means that beside the buyer, a large number of prospective buyers visit our website which allows the baks to market their product better,” he said.

As the government announced a lockdown last year to counter the pandemic, decided to digitise its customer facing infrastructure as customers were reluctant to come to showrooms. “We have been able to completely digitise 24 of the 26 steps in the car purchase journey. For financing the customer had to make repeat journeys to get it cleared,” he said.

With 80 per cent of the cars in India being bought using financing options, had launched its online car financing solution ‘Smart Finance’ towards the end of last year amid increasing demand for digital services. Initially, the service was available for Nexa channel customers, accounting for roughly 20 per cent of the company’s entire sales. This was expanded to all customers across India this year in July.