Maruti Suzuki plans to convert its website into vehicle financing platform

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is targeting to have 50 per cent of its customers’ car-financing transactions executed on the company’s ‘Smart Finance’ platform by next year.
Shashank Srivatsava, executive director of sales at Maruti Suzuki said this would help the company turn its website into a single-window channel to customers through which the customer can select the car, find dealers and arrange financing adding that there is a potential that 100 per cent of its customers availing financing take it through Smart Finance.
Till date, the company has disbursed loans worth about Rs 6,500 crore on the platform to about 100,000 via the Smart Finance platform, accounting for 28 per cent of all finance-based car purchase transactions for the company.
Srivastava said vehicle finance is one area for which the customers still have to move out of the company’s existing digital platforms, but with the introduction of the new platform enquiry-to-sales conversion is likely to improve.
He said that the company witnessed a trend in which customers were comparing interest rates on third-party platforms. “This was leading to a loss of conversion rate for us, as sometimes the customer was moving to another manufacturer. To stop that, we will provide top-to-bottom financing options on our own website," he said.
The company has been able to sign up 15 banks and NBFC including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance and Kotak Mahindra Prime, for the service.
Srivastava said that banks, while reluctant to make their product visible on the company’s platform initially, have now realised that being present on the website on the company’s largest website will give them more eyeballs and increase the chance of customer acquisition while lowering cost. “The company has a conversion rate of around 12-13 per cent which means that beside the buyer, a large number of prospective buyers visit our website which allows the baks to market their product better,” he said.
As the government announced a lockdown last year to counter the pandemic, Maruti Suzuki decided to digitise its customer facing infrastructure as customers were reluctant to come to showrooms. “We have been able to completely digitise 24 of the 26 steps in the car purchase journey. For financing the customer had to make repeat journeys to get it cleared,” he said.
With 80 per cent of the cars in India being bought using financing options, Maruti Suzuki had launched its online car financing solution ‘Smart Finance’ towards the end of last year amid increasing demand for digital services. Initially, the service was available for Nexa channel customers, accounting for roughly 20 per cent of the company’s entire sales. This was expanded to all customers across India this year in July.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU