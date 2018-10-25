Maruti Suzuki Q2: Net profit at Rs 22.40 billion, down 10 per cent YoY

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s biggest maker reported a decline of ten per cent in profit for the second quarter ended September 30,2018. for the quarter stood at Rs 22.40 billion. This is the first decline in company’s quarterly profit after nine consecutive quarters of profit growth.

The company attributed this decline to increase in commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange movement and higher sales promotion expenses. Sales revenue of Rs 215.51 billion for the quarter was marginally higher by 0.50 per cent over corresponding quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the company which has a market share of about 52 per cent in domestic market, sold 484,848 vehicles, lower by 1.5 per cent compared to last year. Of these 455,400 units were sold in domestic market while rest was exported.

The company’s stock price, which has lost one-third of the value since hitting a record peak of Rs 10,000 in December last year, stood at Rs 6,684 at the BSE, down by over a per cent after the announcement.

In August, the company had reported a 3 per cent decline in domestic sales, attributing the performance to severe floods in Kerala and heavy rains in other parts of the country. There was no growth in July either, when domestic volume slipped 0.60 per cent owing to a high base effect of last year following goods and services tax (GST) rollout.

The waiting period on some of the company’s bestsellers such as Baleno, Dzire, and Swift has come to an end and the dealerships have also started offering discounts on some of these products to push sales.

The performance of is a reflection of the challenges that the domestic manufacturers are facing: high fuel prices, increased burden of insurance and increasing interest rates. These have emerged simultaneously and impacted sentiments among the buyers.