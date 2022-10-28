Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks

A jump in profits allied to optimism on the supply chain led to a bounce in the share price of Maruti Suzuki. The company said it sold a record 517,395 vehicles in Q2, 2022-23: domestic sales stood at 454,200, while exports accounted for 63,195 units. The firm had sold 379,541 units in Q2, 2021-22, when production was constrained by chip shortages. In addition, the company claimed it had pending orders for 412,000 vehicles.
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 21:34 IST
