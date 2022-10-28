JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks
JSW Steel: Lower costs, prices should boost margins in second half of FY23
Recovery in rural India, market share key for Colgate-Palmolive growth
ITC stock slips despite good performance in September quarter
Nestle India could sustain sales growth outperformance in coming quarters
Stock valuations factor in negatives for ICICI Lombard, say analysts
Seasonal gains, deal pipeline point to strong FY23 for L&T Infotech
Growth, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Banking stocks: Investors need to tread cautiously amid macro challenges
Multiple triggers to help Westlife Development maintain outperformance
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
Coca-Cola India FY22 profit up 3.8% to Rs 460.35 crore; revenue rises 36%
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks

Revenue and net profit both were ahead of consensus estimates

Topics
Maruti Suzuki | Auto makers | Maruti Suzuki India

Devangshu Datta 

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti’s results and the investor response indicates that quite a few stocks in the auto sector could be on the verge of a big bounce

A jump in profits allied to optimism on the supply chain led to a bounce in the share price of Maruti Suzuki. The company said it sold a record 517,395 vehicles in Q2, 2022-23: domestic sales stood at 454,200, while exports accounted for 63,195 units. The firm had sold 379,541 units in Q2, 2021-22, when production was constrained by chip shortages. In addition, the company claimed it had pending orders for 412,000 vehicles.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maruti Suzuki

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 21:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.