Maruti Suzuki sales grow 25% in May as compact segment hits fast lane

Suzuki, the country’s biggest carmaker, reported a 25 per cent jump in domestic sales for the month of May. The sales from company to dealerships increased to 163,200 units.

The company’s volume growth in May was led by the compact segment, which posted an increase of 51 per cent year-on-year. A total of 77,263 units were sold in the segment, which includes models like the Swift, and The mini segment, the second-biggest after compact, declined by three per cent to 37,864 units. The Alto and WagonR are part of the mini segment.

The utility vehicle segment expanded over 13 per cent to 25,629 units. Brezza is the main product in the segment. Suzuki’s mid-size sedan segment (Ciaz) declined 15 per cent to 4,024 units.

Along with exports, the total wholesale growth for May stood at 172,512 units, up 26 per cent year-on-year. Reacting to sales numbers, the company’s stock price was up 2.62 per cent to Rs 8,755 at 11.25am on BSE.

A strong double-digit growth by market leader, Suzuki, which sits on a five per cent market share in India, would help the industry report a strong growth in May.