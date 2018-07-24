Maruti Suzuki teases Ciaz 2018 in a Nexa promotional video: Things to know

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automobile company, is working on a facelift of its premium sedan Ciaz. The new version is expected to be unveiled in the last quarter of this year. The premium segment sedan was introduced in 2014, and has since been updated with a few minor cosmetic changes. However, the upcoming model is expected to be a major update, according to a teaser seen in Maruti Nexa’s promotional video on Twitter.

While the teaser provides only a glimpse of the updated Ciaz exteriors, showing the headlamps and front grille, it does not show the car’s interiors or reveal any technical specifications such as engine option, driving modes, transmission, suspension, etc. Based on the information gathered from the teaser, the would feature new headlamps with horizontal daytime running LED light on the bottom. The turning indicators have also got a new placement in the headlamp modules. They are now moved towards the grille from the outside, instead of the top-mounted design seen in the current generation model. The front grille also gets a new design update. It now sports a mesh-grille design, instead of the horizontal line design seen in current model.

In terms of interiors, the car is expected to get premium upholstery, updated dashboard and improved infotainment system that would bring it in line with the current-generation C-segment sedans such as Honda City, Hyundai Verna, etc. However, more than interiors and exteriors, it would be the car’s technical specifications that need an update. Therefore, the is expected to feature a new engine under the hood.

The Ciaz 2018 is expected to get a new 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, which also powers the next-generation Ertiga and S-Cross. The engine is expected to produce 104bhp of peak power and 138Nm of torque. The engine would get an option of either 6-speed automatic manual transmission (AMT) or a 5-speed manual transmission. There would also be a diesel engine variant, but there is no information about its technical details.