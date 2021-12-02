Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices from Jan, cites rise in input costs

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
A ban, a Chinese e-comm firm and case of distraught Indian sellers
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models from Sept; stock rises 2.9%
-
Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, on Thursday said it is planning to increase vehicle prices from January next year to offset the impact of the rise in input costs.
The price increase would vary from model to model, the auto major said, without sharing the details.
"Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," said Maruti Suzuki in a regulatory filing.
The price rise has been planned for January 2022, and the increase shall vary for different models, it added.
The company sells a range of models, starting from hatchback Alto to S-Cross SUV in the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU