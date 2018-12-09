Maruti Suzuki to slip into single-digit growth lane in FY19 after 4 years

The country’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, will have to settle for a single-digit volume growth in 2018-19 fiscal year after four consecutive years of a double-digit sales expansion. The company, which sells every second car in the world's fifth biggest market, India, had set a target of double-digit growth at the beginning of the year.

However, a combination of factors such as Kerala floods, record high fuel prices and an increase in insurance cost impacted the demand from the second quarter onwards. In spite of a strong 24.3 per cent volume growth in the first ...