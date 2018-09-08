JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki to start testing a fleet of 50 prototypes of EVs from October

Suzuki Motor is also in the process of setting up a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Halsalpur

Shally Seth Mohile  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
Maruti Suzuki India, the India arm of Suzuki Motor Corp, will start testing a fleet of 50 prototypes of electric vehicles in India from October, said Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman Osamu Suzuki.

“We have decided to launch EVs in India around 2020 in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation,” Suzuki said at the opening session of MOVE, the two-day Global Mobility Summit.

Suzuki Motor is also in the process of setting up a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Gujarat’s Halsalpur in collaboration with Denso Corp and Toshiba Corp. “We have also decided to commence production of lithium-ion batteries for automobiles at our plant in Gujarat in 2020,“ added Suzuki.
First Published: Sat, September 08 2018. 02:53 IST

