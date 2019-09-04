Maruti to stop production at Gurugram, Manesar plants for two days

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said the company has decided to shut down operations for two days at its Haryana plants.

The company will observe "no production day" on September 7 and 9 at Gurugram and Manesar plants, the company said in a statement.

The auto industry in India has been reeling under a severe slowdown in the last few months. Along with other auto makers in India, Maruti has been cutting output in the recent months.

In August, the company reduced its production by 33.99 per cent, making it the seventh straight month that the country's largest car maker reduced its output.





ALSO READ: Motown crisis: Deafening silence at Pimpri-Chinchwad's auto parts units

The company produced a total of 1,11,370 units in August as against 1,68,725 units in the year-ago month, Maruti had said in a filing to the BSE.



