Marzin R Shroff to step down as MD & CEO of Eureka Forbes in August

Marzin R Shroff will step down as MD and CEO of Eureka Forbes effective August, 2022 and will move to a new role as a senior advisor to both and the company.

In his new role, Shroff will use his expansive industry knowledge to help Advent and Eureka Forbes manage business risks, cultivate talent and build leadership.

“Marzin has led Eureka Forbes through a strong transformative phase, helping to grow the company and build iconic brands like Aquaguard and Forbes. Marzin also led the transition process of Eureka Forbes to Advent from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and has helped to develop Eureka Forbes’ new growth strategy. Under Marzin’s leadership, Eureka Forbes has nurtured a strong team centred on a culture," the company said in the release.

Sahil Dalal, MD at Advent, said, “Marzin helped reshape Eureka Forbes to a powerful omni-channel organisation. Under his leadership, Eureka Forbes has nurtured a strong team and built iconic brands centred on innovation and customer service. We look forward to continue benefitting from Marzin’s wealth of experience in his new role as a Senior Advisor.”

Shroff also said in the release that he is looking forward to continuing his work with and Eureka Forbes as senior advisor. “I am proud to have helped build a purpose driven organisation and led the company through a transformative period of growth, which today is a market leader in each of its core categories,” he said.