Marzin R Shroff to step down as MD & CEO of Eureka Forbes in August

-
ALSO READ
Eureka Forbes locked at the 5% lower circuit on BSE listing
How does Naushad Forbes see India becoming one of the top 3 economies?
TMS Ep115: Foreign universities, Naushad Forbes, market, fake news
Top headlines: LIC IPO, India Inc capex push, PLI round 2, and more
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, LIC, TVS Motor, IIFL Finance, HFCL
-
Marzin R Shroff will step down as MD and CEO of Eureka Forbes effective August, 2022 and will move to a new role as a senior advisor to both Advent International and the company.
In his new role, Shroff will use his expansive industry knowledge to help Advent and Eureka Forbes manage business risks, cultivate talent and build leadership.
“Marzin has led Eureka Forbes through a strong transformative phase, helping to grow the company and build iconic brands like Aquaguard and Forbes. Marzin also led the transition process of Eureka Forbes to Advent from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and has helped to develop Eureka Forbes’ new growth strategy. Under Marzin’s leadership, Eureka Forbes has nurtured a strong team centred on a culture," the company said in the release.
Sahil Dalal, MD at Advent, said, “Marzin helped reshape Eureka Forbes to a powerful omni-channel organisation. Under his leadership, Eureka Forbes has nurtured a strong team and built iconic brands centred on innovation and customer service. We look forward to continue benefitting from Marzin’s wealth of experience in his new role as a Senior Advisor.”
Shroff also said in the release that he is looking forward to continuing his work with Advent International and Eureka Forbes as senior advisor. “I am proud to have helped build a purpose driven organisation and led the company through a transformative period of growth, which today is a market leader in each of its core categories,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU