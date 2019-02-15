Mastercard looks beyond payments space for growth in Indian markets

Technology company Mastercard, known mainly as a card network, said it was looking beyond the payments space for growth in India. The company was focusing on identity authentication as well as distribution and technology partnerships in the country, working with merchants, companies and the government, it said. “People sometimes think of Mastercard as just payments, but we do a lot of work towards digital identity.

We are one of the top Aadhaar service providers here in India. So we help governments verify your identity,” said Ed McLaughlin, President, Operations and Technology, ...