Mastercard CFO Martina Hund-Mejean to retire, Sachin Mehra to succeed

-
ALSO READ
Mastercard to start deleting data of Indian cardholders from global servers
Storing India payments data locally amid RBI new rules, says Mastercard
Thanks to Grab deal, those without bank account can now get a Mastercard
Mastercard, Visa losing market share to domestic payments networks: Jaitley
Google, Mastercard struck a secret deal to link online ads to offline sales
-
Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean would retire in 2019, after more than a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by Sachin Mehra, the company's current chief financial operations officer.
Mehra will take over Hund-Mejean's position as CFO on April 1, and will report to Ajay Banga, the company's chief executive officer.
Mehra, who hails from India, joined the Purchase, New York-based payments processor in 2010 as group executive and treasurer, after stints with Hess Corp and General Motors.
Hund-Mejean joined Mastercard in November 2007, at the beginning of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and led the company through the two turbulent years. Earlier, she served as the senior vice president and treasurer at security systems provider Tyco International Ltd.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU