JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

European Union adds Saudi Arabia, Panama, Nigeria to dirty-money blacklist
Business Standard

Mastercard CFO Martina Hund-Mejean to retire, Sachin Mehra to succeed

Mehra will take over Hund-Mejean's position as CFO on April 1, and will report to Ajay Banga, the company's chief executive officer.

Reuters 

MasterCard credit cards are seen in this illustrative photograph. Photo: Reuters
MasterCard credit cards are seen in this illustrative photograph. Photo: Reuters

Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean would retire in 2019, after more than a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by Sachin Mehra, the company's current chief financial operations officer.

Mehra will take over Hund-Mejean's position as CFO on April 1, and will report to Ajay Banga, the company's chief executive officer. 

Mehra, who hails from India, joined the Purchase, New York-based payments processor in 2010 as group executive and treasurer, after stints with Hess Corp and General Motors.

Hund-Mejean joined Mastercard in November 2007, at the beginning of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and led the company through the two turbulent years. Earlier, she served as the senior vice president and treasurer at security systems provider Tyco International Ltd.
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 19:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements