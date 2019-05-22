Mastercard starts deleting Indian transactions data stored overseas

Global payment services provider Mastercard on Tuesday said it has already started deleting data related to Indian transactions stored overseas and the process is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

The company also said it is in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) regulations on data localisation as all domestic data from October last year has already been stored in the country. “We have already started storing all domestic data on soil and have started deleting the data overseas,” said Vikas Varma, senior vice-president (account ...