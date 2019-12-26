Mavyn Logistics ties up with Grofers to provide end-to-end solutions

Mavyn has tied up with for providing end-to-end solutions for the online grocery retailer. This is another prime client of the company after Flipkart, Amazon India and Urban Ladder.



Mavyn does not own the trucks that it uses but works as an intermediary for facilitating supply. It believes it is to logistics what Uber is to taxi hailing services.



The company is backed by the Chetak group and is one of the first non-asset transportation in India.



Sachin Haritash, founder of Mvyn, carved a separate company from his family-run logistics business to experiment with new technology for logistics solutions. Haritash started the new-age business with a Rs 1.5 crore group investment and the remainder crowdsourced from friends and well-wishers.



The company started operations in April 2018 with 25 shipments for its first client, Myntra. The shipments grew ten-fold to 250 in April 2019. The number reached 600 by October and is expected touch 1000 by the end of the current fiscal.



The platform uses artificial intelligence and Big Data in the truckload logistics sector to re-factor the end-to-end transportation process, aiming to provide best price and service to shippers.



Haritash said that the unique selling point of his company is competitive freight rates of the day with lowest operational cost in the industry. The company acts as a bridge between the shipper and the trucker – thus encouraging transparency in the business by passing the freight secured from shipper to trucker after deducting app charges.



Currently its transportation network covers 30 districts and 512 routes. "We organize different types of carriers, including spot contract, leased fleet and contracted carriers, to service shippers' different needs. We aim to be the largest truckload platform in India, having its network spread across all districts of India with the number of shipments exceeding 10,000 per day," Haritash said adding that the contracts are usually yearly contracts.



The company has more than 12 clients including Britannia, Samsung, PepsiCo, Hindustan Unilever and Kellogg’s.