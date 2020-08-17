May take Max Healthcare brand out of Delhi-NCR, says CMD Abhay Soi

Max Healthcare, the country's second-largest hospital chain in terms of revenues, is all set for a listing on the bourses this month. Chairman & Managing Director Abhay Soi tells Sohini Das he is open to large acquisitions in new territories.

Edited excerpts: Now that you are listing, what kind of valuation do you expect? Do you think Covid will impact the valuation? I don't have any fixed number in mind, but the overall multiples in the industry, which were depressed, seem to be climbing. We see ourselves to be rated along with the best in the industry. The reason: In ...